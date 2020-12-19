Despite living in the spotlight for nearly four decades, Paula Abdul is pretty much just like Us.

The singer’s daily life consists of doing regular activities such as working out, cooking and spending quality time with her dogs.

When it comes to staying fit, the 58-year-old star enjoys yoga and Pilates.

“There are certain workouts [that] just live on my calendar — yoga, Pilates, dance and dance fitness — then there’s what I like to call my ‘freestyle fitness,’” the former American Idol judge said in an interview with She Knows in 2019. “[It involves] walking the stairs, hiking, taking my dogs for a walk. I love the outdoors and it’s really great for my overall wellbeing to just get out into the open air.”

Eating right is also an important factor in her health routine. “I’ve never been a fan of diets,” Abdul, who is set to be a judge on the upcoming The Masked Dancer, told the outlet. “I am a fan of loving and accepting myself exactly how I am in this moment right now — not in a few months, a few years ago. That’s actually what helps me eat foods that nourish my body, keep me feeling good, add to my overall health and support my goals as a woman, a dancer and a performer.”

Her go-to meals? Lean proteins, veggies and plenty of waters. “I don’t count calories, or bully or shame myself into eating (or not eating) certain foods when I don’t ‘eat perfectly,'” added Abdul. “I have learned from experience that when I treat myself this way it adds so much joy to my life.”

