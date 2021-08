February 2010

Bardem and Cruz made their first public appearance together at the 2010 Goya Awards.

Although they attempted to stay under the radar at the Cannes Film Festival in May of that year, he made a rare declaration about her when he accepted the Best Actor prize for Biutiful. “I share this joy with my friend, my companion, my love: Penélope,” he raved in his speech. “I owe you a lot and I love you so much.”