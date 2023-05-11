A royal courtship! Peter Phillips sparked a romance with girlfriend Lindsay Wallace years after they attended the same boarding school.

The pair began dating in 2021, the same year Phillips and his ex-wife, Autumn Kelly, finalized their divorce. The former couple tied the knot in May 2008 and subsequently welcomed daughters Savannah and Isla in 2010 and 2012, respectively. Princess Anne’s son and Kelly confirmed in February 2020 that they had called it quits one year prior.

“After informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement to the Daily Mail at the time. “They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and, although sad, is an amicable one. The couple’s first priority will remain the continued well-being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters, Savannah and Isla.”

Phillips and Wallace, for their part, made their debut as a couple at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee festivities in June 2022. The twosome attended both the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace and the Epsom Derby together. At the latter event, the pair were photographed sitting behind Anne, King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Phillips’ sister, Zara Tindall, was also in attendance with her husband, Mike Tindall.

Nearly one year later, the duo were all smiles while celebrating at the May 2023 Coronation Concert one day after Charles and Camilla were officially crowned. Phillips and Wallace sat in the second row of the royal box next to Savannah and Isla. Wallace donned a hot pink Claire Mischevani dress for the occasion, which boasted performances by stars including Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

Wallace, who has two children of her own from a previous marriage, did not join the royal family at Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022 after the monarch died at age 96. Phillips and Zara paid their respects to their late grandmother during the state funeral, watching as their mother walked with brothers Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward in the procession.

Anne — who shares Peter and Zara with ex-husband Mark Phillips — previously shed light on her decision not to give her children royal titles during an April 2020 interview with Vanity Fair.

“I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles,” she told the outlet. “So, I think that was probably the right thing to do.”

