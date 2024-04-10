Princess Anne‘s son, Peter Phillips, has reportedly called it quits with girlfriend Lindsay Wallace.

The couple, who began dating in 2021, amicably decided to part ways, according to multiple outlets. Despite making several public appearances throughout their relationship, Phillips, 46, and Wallace, 43, were laying low before their split. They notably did not join the royals in the annual walk to Christmas Day church service in Sandringham in December 2023.

Before his romance with Wallace, Phillips was married to Autumn Kelly for 13 years. Phillips and Kelly, 45, share daughters Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12. Wallace, meanwhile, shares two kids with ex-husband Andrew, to whom she was married for 11 years.

Wallace’s connection to the royal family extends beyond her relationship with Phillips. She was previously classmates with Phillips’ sister, Zara Tindall, at Gordonstoun School in Scotland. After Wallace and Phillips started dating, she was introduced to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle.

In September 2022, Queen Elizabeth died at age 96, and her son King Charles III assumed the British throne in her place. The royal family has since weathered some major ups and downs as Charles, 75, is currently undergoing cancer treatment. Buckingham Palace confirmed his diagnosis in February after he was briefly hospitalized.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” read a statement at the time. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

Buckingham Palace also addressed Charles’ planned treatment, adding, “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The statement concluded: “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Phillips has since offered insight into how Charles is coping in the wake of his diagnosis.

“He’s frustrated that he can’t get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do,” he told Sky News Australia in March. “He is always pushing his staff and everybody — his doctors and nurses — to be able to say ‘Actually can I do this, can I do that?’”

That same month, Princess Kate Middleton announced her own cancer battle after her January abdominal surgery.