Chris Hemsworth

“Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too,” the Thor actor wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 6. “Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.” The Australia native shared a video asking his followers to join in the efforts of raising money for bushfire relief to help the volunteer firefighters and wildlife injured in the devastating blazes. “Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations,” he wrote. “It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya.”