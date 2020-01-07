Celebrity News

Chris Hemsworth, Pink, Nicole Kidman, More Donate Over $2 Million to Australian Bushfire Relief

By
Pink, Nicole Kidman, Chris Hemsworth, More Stars Donate to Aussie Fire Relief
Chris Hemsworth at the Premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A., 22 July 2019. Stewart Cook/Sony Pictures/Shutterstock
“Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too,” the Thor actor wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 6. “Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.” The Australia native shared a video asking his followers to join in the efforts of raising money for bushfire relief to help the volunteer firefighters and wildlife injured in the devastating blazes. “Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations,” he wrote. “It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya.”

