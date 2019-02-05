Time to raise your glass! Pink was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star on Tuesday, February 5, surrounded by family, friends and fans — including Ellen DeGeneres, who gave a heartfelt speech.

When she was introduced, the “What About Us” songstress, 39, was all smiles as she stood with her 2-year-old son, Jameson, on her hip, while her husband, Carey Hart, beamed beside her. Pink — whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore — stunned in a black-and-white ballgown with a large blush-colored bow that she paired with a dark overcoat.

“Wow, thank you. Thank you for standing out in the rain,” the Grammy award winner said as she addressed the crowd. “This is surreal. This is really … I feel like I’m dreaming and if anyone pinches me I’m going to punch them in the left eyebrow.”

Pink continued: “I feel like a lot of people probably only ever thought I’d make it to the walk of shame, but, here I am. Two little letters make such a big difference. It has been a trip lately thinking back over the course of this career I’ve somehow managed to have.”

After a bit of joking and reflection, the Pennsylvania native turned the attention to her family. “Today, for me, is a celebration of something that my dad taught me, and that is, ‘To thine own self be true,’” Pink said, before getting emotional about the “power” that lies within the stars on the Walk of Fame.

“And my husband,” Pink added as she turned to a smiling Hart, 43, who was holding their little boy. “He’s so cute, he’s my muse and if he didn’t piss me off so much, I’d not have a lot to say, thank you. I literally wouldn’t be standing up here if it weren’t for you, so don’t change. To my children, Willow Sage and Jameson Moon, you guys are my stars and I would never shine without you. Everybody, thanks, I love you!”

Pink’s career spans more than two decades and includes seven studio albums, 34 music videos, three Grammy Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, six MTV Video Music Awards, two MTV Europe Awards and two People’s Choice Awards. She is also nominated for the 2019 Grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Beautiful Trauma.