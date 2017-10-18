A royal outing! Pregnant Duchess Kate stepped out alongside husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry on Wednesday, October 18, at the Coach Core Graduation Ceremony at The London Stadium to honor more than 150 Coach Core apprentices of young sports coaches in London, England.

Duchess Kate stunned in a black turtleneck top and crisp blue blazer that hid her barely-there baby bump. She paired the ensemble with black pants and matching ankle boots. Prince Harry and Prince William looked sharp as ever in blue suits and collared shirts.

The outing marks the second one of the week for the three royals. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by Prince Harry on Monday, October 16, at a special party in London where they danced the day away with famous storybook character Paddington Bear.

As previously reported, Duchess Kate has kept a low profile as she battled morning sickness in the first weeks of her pregnancy.

