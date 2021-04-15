Royals

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla Get Emotional During Visit to Memorial Garden After Prince Philip’s Death

By
Prince Charles, Camila Pay Their Respects to Philip at Memorial Garden
 Jeremy Selwyn/AP/Shutterstock
5
2 / 5
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Stronger Together

The couple are leaning on one another for support as they continue to mourn.

Back to top