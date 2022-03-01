Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Charitable Work Throughout the Years

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

In January 2022, the couple sent Black-owned food trucks to the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta to help feed volunteers.

“Thank you, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for providing local Black-owned food trucks for our #MLKDay service project volunteers,” the center’s official account tweeted at the time. “Your care matters so much to those here to register and educate voters and collect items for our homeless neighbors.”