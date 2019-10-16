A redhead, just like dear old dad! Prince Harry confirmed that Archie, his 5-month-old son with Duchess Meghan, has red hair — revealing the detail at the WellChild Awards in London on Tuesday, October 15.

Guest of honor Milly Sutherland, the recipient of the evening’s Most Caring Child Award, and her mother, Angela, asked the royal couple about Archie’s hair color at a reception before the ceremony. “Meghan said he has, and Harry said he definitely is [and] you can see it in his eyebrows,” Angela told Hello! magazine. “Harry said he’d had no hair for five months, but Meghan told him she had taken him to the playgroup and she said there were other children there with the same amount of hair or even less.”

Milly, 11, informed Harry, 35, that she was starring in a production of Aladdin and offered to paint him blue so that he could play the Genie. “So I’ll be blue with ginger hair — that’ll look nice!” Harry replied, according to the mother and daughter.

During the ceremony, Harry got choked up as he talked about his newfound appreciation for the annual awards for the charity that provides care for seriously ill children in the UK. “Every year, they never fail to surprise and inspire me, but this year it resonates in a different way because now I’m a father,” he said, his voice cracking with emotion. “Last year, when my wife and I attended, we knew that we were expecting our first child. No one else did at the time, but we did.”

After pausing to collect himself, he continued: “I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tight during the awards and both of us were thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time.”

After welcoming Archie in May, Harry said he is moved by the WellChild Awards in a way he “never could have understood” until he became a father.

