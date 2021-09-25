Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Give $25K Donation to Harlem Restaurant

Lunch and a Generous Donation

The royal couple had lunch at Melba’s restaurant in Harlem on Friday, according to a tweet from the eatery at the time. The duo paid a visit to the longtime New York restaurant after their visit to a local public school in the neighborhood. The Sussexes pledged to assist the small restaurant, which is owned by Melba Wilson, a Black woman, and its COVID-19 relief fund. The fund was initially created to help provide financial assistance to the restaurant’s hourly workers who were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was such an honor to officially welcome Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Melba’s,” the dining establishment wrote alongside a photo of the pair seated at a table. “I am so thankful for their commitment to donate $25k and hope to welcome them back soon. Thank you for dining with us!”