Meghan Markle’s 4-day-old daughter, Lilibet, made her illustrated debut in her mom’s picture book, The Bench, which dropped on Tuesday, June 8.

The infant can be seen in one of Christian Robinson‘s illustrations as a woman, who appears to be Meghan, 39, holds a little one in a sling while standing in a vegetable patch wearing a sun hat.

The Suits alum’s husband, Prince Harry, and their 2-year-old son, Archie, are also featured in her debut book. When the Los Angeles native’s friend Gray Malin received a copy on Thursday, June 3, he showed a handwritten message from Meghan reading, “Dear Gray, from one parent to another — all my love from my family to yours. As ever, Meghan.”

The page featured an illustration of the former military pilot, 36, and his red-haired toddler adorably holding hands.

The following day, the former actress gave birth to Lilibet “Lili” Diana Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. She and the England native shared their baby news on Sunday, June 6.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili,” the couple wrote on their Archewell website at the time. “She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Lili arrived one month after news broke that Meghan had a picture book on the way. “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” the Deal or No Deal alum wrote in a May press statement. “That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life. This representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.”

Social media trolls subsequently accused Meghan of plagiarizing Corrinne Averiss’ 2018 book, The Boy on the Bench. The author set the record straight via Twitter, writing, “Reading the description and published excerpt of the Duchess’s new book, this is not the same story or the same theme as The Boy on the Bench. I don’t see any similarities.”