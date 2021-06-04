Cute inclusion! Prince Harry and his 2-year-old son, Archie, are featured in Meghan Markle’s picture book, The Bench.

The Suits alum’s friend Gray Malin shared a sneak peek of the book in a Thursday, June 3, Instagram Story post, five days before its release. “Received some royal mail,” the photographer, 35, captioned the footage. “Congrats on your new book, M!”

The Texas native opened the advanced copy to show a message from the former actress. “Dear Gray, from one parent to another — all my love from my family to yours,” the Los Angeles native, 36, wrote in the handwritten note. “As ever, Meghan.” The page that the Deal or No Deal alum wrote on featured an illustration of her husband, 39, and their toddler holding hands.

News broke last month that Meghan’s debut book, illustrated by Christian Robinson, will hit shelves on Tuesday, June 8. “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” she wrote in the May press statement. “That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life. This representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.”

Meghan added that she hopes the book “resonates with every matter, no matter the makeup, as much as it does” hers.

When social media trolls accused the Random Encounters star of plagiarizing The Bench, basing it off Corrinne Averiss’ 2018 book, The Boy on the Bench, the author set the record straight on Twitter.

“Reading the description and published excerpt of the Duchess’s new book, this is not the same story or the same theme as The Boy on the Bench,” Averiss tweeted on May 5. “I don’t see any similarities.”

In addition to her book’s release, Meghan is expecting another major arrival this summer — her baby girl! She announced her pregnancy news in February, revealing her due date the following month in a CBS tell-all with Harry.

“Just to have a boy and a girl, what more can we ask for?” the former military pilot gushed during the March interview. “We’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”