Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are remembering the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela. The couple marked the 100th anniversary of the late South African leader’s birth while visiting a new exhibit at Southbank Centre in London on Tuesday, July 17.

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, met with Mandela’s granddaughter Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela when they arrived at the venue. Inside, the royals learned about the former South African president, who died at age 95 in December 2013, and his focus on dismantling the country’s apartheid system. They also met with Mandela’s close friend Andrew Mlangeni.

The tour came one day before Mandela Day, which officially marks the centenary of the revolutionary’s birth. The exhibit is open until August 19.

Days earlier, the prince and the Suits alum visited Dublin, Ireland, for their first trip outside of England as a married couple. She later cheered on her pal Serena Williams at Wimbledon with sister-in-law Duchess Kate.

See photos from Harry and Meghan’s visit below!