Why They Left

The pair shared that they left their senior royal duties because they wanted to “take a breath,” Harry said. “My biggest concern was history repeating itself. … What I was seeing was history repeating itself.”

He added that with race and social media also added, it had the potential to get very scary. “I think the biggest turning point for me was this union, us, me having a girlfriend, was going to be a thing. Of course, it was,” he said, noting that he didn’t even realize how much racism would come at Meghan. “[We left because of] lack of support and lack of understanding.”