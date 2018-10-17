Princes plus puppies equals perfection! Prince Harry spent time playing with dogs during his stop in Dubbo, Australia, on Tuesday, October 16, alongside pregnant Duchess Meghan.

Despite the rainy weather, the Duke of Sussex, 34, was all smiles as he played with a large white dog during a community picnic at Victoria Park. Later at the event, he also trained an adorable black sheepdog.

Harry and Meghan, 37, have kept busy since touching down in Australia on Monday, October 15. The duo have toured a zoo, chatted with locals and Meghan even made banana bread for a local family whose farm they visited.

Scroll down to see more photos of the couple having a pawesome time in Dubbo!