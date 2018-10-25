Royals meeting royals! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, traveled to Tonga on Thursday, October 25.

Harry, 34, wore a tan suit for the trip, while the Suits alum, 37, rocked a red dress. The pair, who were welcomed by Princess Angelika Latufuipeka Tukuʻaho at the Fua’amotu airport, are set to stay at King Tupou and Queen Nanasipau’u Tukuʻaho’s residence known as The Villa.

The duo, who arrived in Australia on October 15, are officially halfway through their 16-day royal tour. They attended engagements in Sydney, Dubbo, Melbourne and Fraser Island, before heading to Fiji on Tuesday, October 23.

Body language expert Blanca Cobb told Us Weekly exclusively that Harry is “all about” his pregnant wife during their travels.

“Harry is silently saying that he’s got her,” Cobb told Us, referring to the prince putting his hand on Meghan’s back in Melbourne. “He supports her.”

“No matter if someone grabs their attention, they maintain a physical connection,” she continued. “Their emotional connection gets stronger through hand-holding because touch releases oxytocin, a bonding hormone.”

