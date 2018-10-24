On the same page. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s body language since their pregnancy news broke has signaled that the pair are emotionally connected and in sync.

Body language expert Blanca Cobb explained the couple’s affectionate interactions during their first royal tour. “Harry is silently saying that he’s got her,” she told Us Weekly exclusively of the prince placing his hand on his wife’s back during their trip to Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday, October 18. “He supports her. He’s all about her.”

The pair’s frequent hand holding, which has been a fixture of their relationship since their first official public appearance at the Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017, signals their strong bond. “No matter if someone grabs their attention, they maintain a physical connection,” Cobb said. “Their emotional connection gets stronger through hand holding because touch releases Oxytocin, a bonding hormone.”

The Lies in Love author also noted that the way Prince Harry, 34, grips the 37-year-old former actress’ hand proves his priorities: “With Harry’s hand on top of Meghan’s, he’s in charge at this moment and he’s being protective of his wife. Not only does their hand hold show their emotional connection, but their stride does as well. Leading with the same foot shows that they’re emotionally in sync.”

The royal duo’s lighthearted moments mark their “staying power,” according to Cobb, who added: “Laughing releases endorphins a.k.a. feel good hormones, which increases feelings of attachment and connectedness.”

Meanwhile, the Suits alum showed “that chivalry isn’t just for men” when she held an umbrella for her husband in Dubbo, Australia, on October 17.

The intimate nature of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s arrival in Dubbo also hinted at how the two lean on each other. “Her hold suggests that he’s her stability and support,” Cobb told Us. “And by the smile on Harry’s face, it’s definitely OK with him.”

Kensington Palace announced on October 15 that Harry and Meghan are expecting their first child together. The couple have already visited Australia and Fiji on their 16-day royal tour.

