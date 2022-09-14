Following protocol. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew‘s attendance at Queen Elizabeth II‘s coffin procession came with certain rules — including that the duo were not allowed to perform a salute.

During the solemn event, which took place on Wednesday, September 14, Harry, 37, and Andrew, 62, also wore morning suits instead of their military uniforms. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince William were all in their military attire as the procession traveled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall — and they saluted the national memorial.

Harry and Andrew, for their parts, were only allowed to bow their heads during the symbolic gesture. This decision comes after it was reported that the duo would not be wearing military uniforms because they are no longer working members of the royal family.

Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that the Duke of York would be allowed to arrive in his uniform for one event “as a special mark of respect” to the late monarch. (Elizabeth died at age 96 on Thursday, September 8, following mobility issues.)

Andrew, who served more than 20 years in the Royal Navy, was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Roberts Giuffre in November 2019. The lawsuit was settled out of court earlier this year, but Andrew was stripped of his military titles, including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards and stopped participating in senior royal duties.

The Duke of Sussex, for his part, stepped down from his senior duties alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020. The couple, who share 3-year-old son Archie and 15-month-old daughter Lili, moved to California after making their decision permanent. At the time, Harry lost his three honorary military titles after serving in the armed forces for 10 years.

Ahead of the procession, a spokesperson Harry addressed the uniform rules in a statement. “[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the statement read on Tuesday, September 13.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Harry had “come to terms” with not wearing his uniform, adding, “Whilst that’s disappointing in some senses, he’s just grateful to be present and honoring the queen. At the end of the day, it’s only a uniform.”

Scroll down for photos of Harry and Andrew from the procession: