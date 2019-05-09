His most important title yet! Prince Harry stepped out for a solo event in the Netherlands on Thursday, May 9, three days after Duchess Meghan gave birth to their son, Archie — and the royal rocked his “Daddy” status, wearing it proudly on a jacket.

The former military pilot, 34, left his baby boy and the former Suits star, 37, back at home as he embarked on a royal engagement to help launch the countdown for the 2020 Invictus Games. At the event, he “praised the men and women who had given it all in service to their country, [and will] now do the same on the sports field,” according to royal contributor Omid Scobie.

“Our mental fitness is key, because without it we fail to operate efficiently,” the new dad said in a speech on Thursday. “But with it, your physical performance and potential are exponentially improved and we have witnessed this over and over again.”

In a video posted to Twitter by royal producer Lizzie Robinson, a young girl can be seen handing Harry a sweet gift wrapped in colorful paper before he opened it in front of her with a large grin on his face.

“Prince Harry unwraps a present for three-day-old Archie,” Robinson captioned the adorable clip. “He was given a soft toy by seven-year-old Daimy Gommers, whose father has previously competed in the Invictus Games and hopes to be selected for 2020 in The Hague.”

The outing comes less than 24 hours after Harry and Meghan — who wed in May 2018 — introduced the world to their little one ahead of sharing an announcement with his name.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor,” a photo posted to the couple’s official Instagram page was captioned. “This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion.”

The twosome quietly welcomed Archie on Monday, May 6, and stayed mum for a few hours before sharing their happy news.

“Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning — a very healthy boy,” the duke told press on Monday. “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. This has been the most amazing experience I could possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we are both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everyone out there. It’s been amazing. So we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

