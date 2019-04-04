Prince Harry proved he’s a good sport! The royal stopped by the South Ealing YMCA in west London on Wednesday, April 3, and gave his ballet moves a whirl as he joined a dance class with 4 to 6-year-olds.

The former military pilot, 34, was greeted by a sweet performance from little boys and girls, which received a round of applause from the dad-to-be, according to DailyMail. Following their dance, Harry crouched down to the children’s level, and engaged in a conversation with them, even asking 5-year-old Emanuel Lester what his favorite part of class is.

When the youngster quipped that he loves the “ballet challenge,” Harry, intrigued, had the teacher, Jade Groves, explain to him that the kids test their balance by standing on one leg with a plastic disc on their heads. The Duke of Sussex — who is expecting his first child with wife Duchess Meghan in the coming weeks — got in on the fun while the class demonstrated their skills.

Harry was clearly a first-timer, however. “You wobbled!” joked one child in a video posted on Twitter by DailyMail reporter Rebecca English.

Sitting on one side of the wall were parents and siblings of the dancers, who Harry joyfully interacted with following his ballet lesson. As he engaged with a 3-month-old little girl sitting on her mom’s lap, the baby couldn’t stop smiling as Prince Charles’ youngest son spoke to the woman.

Harry’s solo outing comes as Meghan, 37, is currently on maternity leave as she prepares to give birth. The couple — who wed in May 2018 — “are very keen to live their lives quietly” once the newborn arrives, an insider told Us Weekly earlier this month.

“Meghan is focused on calm and positive energy around the birth,” a second source told Us of the former Suits star.

Scroll down to see pictures of Harry’s adorable dance-filled day!