Settling in. Prince Harry got honest about his life with Meghan Markle in the United States two years after their exit from their senior royal duties — and he made it clear that he has no regrets.

“Home for me now is, for the time being, is in the States and it feels that way, as well,” the 37-year-old Invictus Games founder said during his Wednesday, April 20, interview with Today‘s Hoda Kotb. “We’ve been welcomed with open arms and have such a great community in Santa Barbara, [California].”

When asked whether it felt odd to say that he’s more comfortable on the West Coast than in his native London, Harry replied, “No. … But I’m sure it’ll become a thing.”

The Duke of Sussex and the Suits alum, 40, relocated to the U.S. in early 2020 after announcing their plans to step back from the royal spotlight. Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the couple, who share son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, 10 months, paid a visit to Queen Elizabeth II on their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

“Both Meghan and I had tea with her. It was really nice to catch up with her,” Harry gushed on Wednesday, adding that the monarch was in “great form” ahead of her milestone 96th birthday, which she’ll celebrate on Thursday, April 21.

The meeting marked the first time that the Bench author returned to the U.K. since leaving the palace, but Harry has visited on several occasions, including the April 2021 funeral of the late Prince Philip. However, a source exclusively told Us Prince William and Duchess Kate “were not in attendance” during Harry and Meghan’s recent Windsor Castle visit.

“It was purely coincidental,” the insider said of the brothers’ missed connection. “Harry is coming back to visit soon and hopes to see William in person. They are trying to figure things out. … Harry and Meghan had a wonderful time seeing the queen again. It was one of the biggest highlights of their year so far.”

Since their exit, which was made permanent in February 2021, the Archewell cofounders haven’t always seen eye to eye with Harry’s relatives across the pond. While they’re happy to have their fresh start, the transition out of their senior roles came with plenty of challenges.

“I don’t know how many people feel truly peaceful, you know? At times, I feel massively at peace,” Harry confessed on Today. “But with everything that’s going on in the world and trying to help and use the platform … I think the biggest concern or the biggest issue that people wrestle with on a daily basis is the [sense of] helplessness.”

Returning to his work with the Invictus Games has offered inspiration. “We as human beings are compassionate people,” he continued. “But when your life becomes really hard, it can be, for some, harder to find compassion for other people. What I’ve learned over the years, certainly for myself, is that I find healing through helping other people.”

