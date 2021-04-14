Royal Family Reacts to Prince Philip’s Death

Prince Andrew

In his first public address since stepping away from his royal duties in November 2019, Philip’s second son told reporters, “We’ve lost almost the grandfather of the nation. I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother, who’s feeling it, I think, probably more than everyone else. … She described it as having left a huge void in her life, but we — the family, the ones that are close — are rallying around to make sure we are there to support her. I know that there is a huge amount of support, not just for her, but for everybody as we go through this enormous change.”

The Duke of York added that he and the rest of the royal family were so “grateful” to see tributes pouring in from around the globe. “He was a remarkable man,” he said of Philip. “I loved him as a father. He was so calm. If you had a problem, he would think about it. … He was always someone you could go to and he would always listen.”