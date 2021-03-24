Great-grandpa’s little guy! Zara Tindall’s son Lucas’ middle name sweetly honors Prince Philip.

“Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall,” the couple’s rep told Us Weekly in a Tuesday, March 23, statement. “The bundle of joy, who joins siblings Mia Grace and Lena Elizabeth, weighed in at 8 lbs 4 oz.

Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter, 39, gave birth on Sunday, March 21, and the infant “arrived very quickly.” Mike, 42, who also shares daughters Mia, 7, and Lena, 2, with Zara, described the “chaotic” birth on “The Good, the Bad and the Rugby” podcast.

“It was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get a mat on the floor, towels down,” the former professional rugby player explained on Tuesday. “Fortunately, the midwife, who was going to meet us at the hospital, wasn’t that far away. She drove up, got there just as we’d assumed the [position]. And then the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived.”

The pair announced their pregnancy news in December 2020. “It’s been a good week for me,” the athlete said on his podcast at the time. “[Zara] had a little scan last week. Third Tindall on its way. … I’ve got two girls. I’ll love it whether a boy or a girl, but please be a boy.”

The couple’s newborn arrived less than one week after Philip, 99, returned home from his 28-day hospital stay.