Prince Philip, 99, Hospitalized as a ‘Precautionary Measure’ After Feeling Sick

Prince Philip was hospitalized on Tuesday, February 16, after feeling sick.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 17, that the British royal, 99, had been admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London as a “precautionary measure.”

“The Duke of Edinburgh will remain in the hospital, on a doctor’s recommendation, for a few days,” the statement continued.

Philip was previously hospitalized in December 2019 for what the palace described as “observation and treatment in relation to a preexisting condition.” He was released four days later, on Christmas Eve.

The duke has been married to Queen Elizabeth II since November 1947. They share four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Philip retired from public duties in August 2017 after performing royal engagements for seven decades with the queen, 94. The couple have spent much of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic locked down at their second home, Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson announced in January that Philip and Elizabeth had received coronavirus vaccines.

Charles, 72, and his son Prince William tested positive for the deadly virus in March and April 2020, respectively, and recovered from it. William, 38, later expressed concern about the queen and her husband as the pandemic worsened in the U.K. and worldwide.

“Obviously I think very carefully about my grandparents, who are at the age they’re at, and we’re doing everything we can to make sure that they’re isolated away and protecting them,” the Duke of Cambridge said on BBC Breakfast in April 2020.

Philip made a rare public appearance that July outside Windsor Castle to pass over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles to Charles’ wife, Duchess Camilla. The longest-serving consort of a reigning British monarch appeared to be in good spirits at the ceremony, which also celebrated his 67 years associated with the infantry regiment.