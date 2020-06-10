Proof 99-Year-Old Prince Philip Has Always Been a Style Icon: Pics

A royal style icon! Prince Philip (AKA Philip Mountbatten or the Duke of Edinburgh) turned 99 on June 10 and there’s no better way to celebrate him than a look back at his best fashion moments of all time.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Evolution From Princess to the Longest-Reigning British Monarch

The future naval officer was born into a family of royalty on June 10, 1921. Mountbatten is the son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg.

He attended the Royal Navy College and served as a Royal Navy officer during World War II. During that time, he exchanged letters with his now-wife, Queen Elizabeth II.

See Queen Letizia of Spain’s Most Stunning Style Moments

Mountbatten and Elizabeth got married at Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947. Prince Philip said “I do” looking sharp and handsome in his naval uniform. His wife looked breathtaking in a fairytale-like gown with a long embroidered train.

Prince Philip left active military service as commander in 1951 and Princess Elizabeth became queen in 1953, when she was just 25. She adopted the crown and he traded his naval uniforms for tailored suits and polo-approved ensembles.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands Has a Bright and Peppy Fashion Vibe That’s Obsession-Worthy

But that’s not to say that the Duke of Edinburgh always dresses super conservatively. Some of Us Weekly’s favorite looks of his include his plaid shirt and jeans combo worn to square dance in Canada or the checkered blazer he threw on to pay some attention to one of his wife’s corgis, Sugar.

Keep scrolling for evidence that Prince Philip’s always been a style icon, from his early days courting Queen Elizabeth to his retirement at Sandringham Estate.