Prince Philip Undergoes Successful Heart Surgery Amid Royal Drama

On the mend. Prince Philip had heart surgery on Wednesday, March 3, two days after his transfer to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London.

“The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a preexisting heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital,” read Buckingham Palace’s Thursday, March 4, statement. “His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.”

The prince, 99, was first admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on February 16, feeling “unwell.” This was a “precautionary measure,” and Philip received “medical attention for an infection” at the time.

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s husband’s Monday, March 1, transfer, Buckingham Palace released another statement, noting he was expected to stay at St Bartholomew’s Hospital until “at least the end of the week.”

“Doctors will continue to treat him for an infection as well as undertake testing and observation for a preexisting heart condition,” the statement read. “The duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment.”

Philip’s health battle has been “a lot to take on” for Elizabeth, 94, but the monarch “is handling the stress and sadness with great dignity,” an insider recently told Us Weekly exclusively. “Prince William, Duchess Kate, Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles and Princess Beatrice are rallying around Elizabeth, even Princess Eugenie who has just given birth is checking in. Prince Charles, in particular, is making a real effort to step up. Elizabeth is the first to admit that he has been her pillar of strength.”

William, 38, addressed his grandfather’s condition during a February 22 visit to a coronavirus vaccination center. “He’s OK,” the Duke of Cambridge told reporters at the time. “They’re keeping an eye on him.”

Camilla, 73, she also gave an update while visiting a vaccination site. “We keep our fingers crossed,” Camilla said on Wednesday, noting that Philip was “slightly improving” despite his treatment “hurt[ing] at moments.”

