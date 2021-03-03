On the road to recovery. Duchess Camilla gave an update on Prince Philip’s condition on Wednesday, March 3, amid his extended hospitalization.

While visiting a COVID-19 vaccination center in Croydon, South London, the Duchess of Cornwall, 73, revealed that her father-in-law, 99, is “slightly improving” but that his treatment “hurts at moments.” She added, “We keep our fingers crossed.”

Philip was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on February 16 as a “precautionary measure” since he was feeling “unwell.” The following week, Buckingham Palace announced that he was expected to stay put for several more days since he is “receiving medical attention for an infection.”

On Monday, March 1, the palace confirmed to Us Weekly that Philip was transferred to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London.

“Doctors will continue to treat him for an infection as well as undertake testing and observation for a preexisting heart condition,” the statement read. “The duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.”

The Duke of Edinburgh’s grandson, Prince William, recently addressed the health matter while visiting a coronavirus vaccination center in Norfolk, England. “He’s OK. They’re keeping an eye on him,” he shared with reporters last month.

Philip has been married to Queen Elizabeth II since 1947. The longtime couple are the parents of Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Amid her husband’s health battle, an insider told Us that the 94-year-old monarch has been able to count on her loved ones’ support.

“It’s a lot to take on. But as usual, Elizabeth is handling the stress and sadness with great dignity,” the insider says. “Prince William, Duchess Kate, Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles and Princess Beatrice are rallying around Elizabeth, even Princess Eugenie who has just given birth is checking in. Prince Charles, in particular, is making a real effort to step up. Elizabeth is the first to admit that he has been her pillar of strength.”

Philip retired from royal duties in 2017, making his final appearance as a working royal that July at the Duke of Edinburgh ceremony in Scotland. The month before, he was briefly hospitalized at King Edward VII’s Hospital for an infection that stemmed from a preexisting condition. He then stayed at King Edward for several days in 2018 for a hip replacement. The royal later spent four days at the same medical facility in December 2019 as a precautionary measure.

Along with the queen, he was administered a COVID-19 vaccination in January.