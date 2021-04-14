Princess Eugenie

“Dearest Grandpa,⁣ We all miss you. You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days,” the daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, 31, wrote via Instagram on April 14, alongside photos of her with Philip throughout the years. “People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them.”

She continued: “I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy. ⁣I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣ I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer. I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren.”

Princess Eugenie ended her tribute to her grandfather, saying, “Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you.”