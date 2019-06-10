In his honor! Prince Philip turned 98 on Monday, June 10, and members of the royal family didn’t let the joyous occasion pass them by without paying tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh on social media.

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan, Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla and Philip’s wife of more than 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II, were among those who took the opportunity to honor the family patriarch. The official Instagram account for the royal family also shared a beautiful photo of Prince Philip from a recent wedding as well as a much older pic.

“Wishing His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh a very Happy 98th Birthday! #HappyBirthdayHRH The Duke of Edinburgh was born on this day in 1921,” the post read. “In the first picture HRH is pictured at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston’s wedding this year. In the second picture His Royal Highness was photographed in 1953, 66 years ago.”

Philip was born on Corfu island in Greece in 1921 to his mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, and father, Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark. He was the brother of four late sisters: Princess Cecilie, Princess Sophie, Princess Margarita and Princess Theodora.

The Duke went on to marry Queen Elizabeth on November 20, 1947. The two share three sons, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and daughter Princess Anne.

Philip’s birthday comes two days after he skipped the annual Trooping the Colour parade to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II‘s birthday. (Her birthday actually falls on April 21.) The outing marked Duchess Meghan’s first appearance since she gave birth to her and Prince Harry’s first child, a son named Archie.

Scroll down to see all the heartfelt tributes to Prince Philip in honor of his 98th birthday!