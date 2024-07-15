Prince William helped raise spirits after England’s defeat in the UEFA European Championship final to Spain on Sunday, July 14.

The England national soccer team lost 2-1 to the Spanish side at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, with William, 42, and Prince George, 10, watching on. The royals flew to Germany to support the England squad while William’s wife Princess Kate Middleton and daughter Princess Charlotte attended the Wimbledon tennis men’s final in London on Sunday.

After the game ended, the Prince of Wales — the president of England’s soccer governing body, the Football Association — was pictured offering kind words to solemn England players including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham. He was also seen consoling England coach Gareth Southgate.

Earlier in the evening, William and George were spotted greeting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Welsh soccer player Gareth Bale before the game got underway. Scroll down to see all the pictures.

William’s father, King Charles III, offered the England team his condolences on Sunday’s loss in a letter to Southgate, shared by Buckingham Palace via X.

“Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high,” Charles, 75, wrote on behalf of himself and Queen Camilla.

“All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near – and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain,” the letter continued.

⚽️ His Majesty The King has written to Gareth Southgate and the @England team following their loss against Spain at the @EURO2024 final this evening.

Read the letter below. pic.twitter.com/YTHYRfeR44 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 14, 2024

“But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today – and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead,” he added, signing off as “Charles R.”

On Wednesday, July 10, the king congratulated England on making it to the Euro 2024 final, following the team’s semi-final victory over the Netherlands, and even teased the squad over its last-minute victories during the tournament.

“If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated,” Charles wrote in his message.

See all the pics: