A solo tea party! Prince William hosted the NHS Big Tea event alone on Monday, June 5.

The celebration, which was held in honor of the U.K.’s National Health Service’s 73rd anniversary, took place at Buckingham Palace. While Duchess Kate was supposed to be in attendance, it was announced on Monday that she would be staying at home following a COVID-19 exposure.

“Last week, the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19,” a spokesperson for the palace said in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday. “Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.”

The Big Tea was planned as a grand return to garden parties after they were canceled for over a year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. William and Kate, both 39, were given permission by Queen Elizabeth II to host the event.

“Celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the NHS at a very special #NHSBigTea ☕. Today we paid tribute to the incredible work of NHS staff who have gone above and beyond to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic,” the couple wrote on Monday via their official Instagram account. “Organised by @NHSCharitiesTogether, the NHS Big Tea saw communities come together for a moment of reflection and to thank NHS staff and volunteers, with the event at Buckingham Palace one of thousands taking place on the 5th July in homes, hospitals, schools and community spaces across the U.K.”

At the event, William personally thanked attendees.

“I am delighted you could all come here. … What you guys are doing on a daily basis is just extraordinary, I don’t know how you all keep it up, it’s been truly relentless,” he said.

The queen, 95, also paid tribute to the NHS by bestowing the organization with the George Cross — an award offered for “acts of the greatest heroism or of the most courage in circumstances of extreme danger.”

She presented the award with a handwritten note, which was published on the royal family’s official social media accounts.

“Over more than seven decades and especially in recent times, you have supported the people of our country with courage, compassion and dedication, demonstrating the highest stands of public service,” her message read. “You have our enduring thanks and heartfelt appreciation.”

Scroll to see photos from the Big Tea event: