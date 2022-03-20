Back to work! In honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s milestone Platinum Jubilee, Prince William and Duchess Kate embarked on a Caribbean tour to experience other countries in the British Commonwealth.

“Arriving in Belize, the first stop of our Caribbean tour! 🇧🇿 🇯🇲 🇧🇸,” a Saturday, March 19, post on the 39-year-old Duke of Cambridge and the 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge’s official Instagram account read.

The married couple — who wed in 2011 — stepped off their private plane where they were treated to a military welcome. Kate, for her part, wore a blue Jenny Packham blazer and skirt with matching heels. William sported a coordinating blue suit as they stepped off the tarmac. The blue hues were nods to the country’s royal color.

The pair’s arrival in Belize marks their first destination on their Caribbean tour, which also includes visits to Jamaica and the Bahamas.

After their warm welcome on Saturday, the twosome have a packed scheduled to see the sights on Sunday, March 20. After visiting a cacao producer to learn more about the country’s famed Maya chocolate making, they will spend time with the Garifuna culture in Hopkins, per an Instagram Story post via their official account. They will also learn about Belize’s marine conservation efforts.

“Throughout the tour, The Duke and Duchess will meet a wide variety of people from each country, including children, young people and families, frontline workers, service personnel, leaders from government, business and the charity sector as well as inspiring conservationists, and the early years workforce,” a Sunday post on the royal family’s official Instagram account read. “Their [program] will also touch on a number of themes that are close to Their Royal Highnesses’ hearts and a key focus of their work with The Royal Foundation, including The Earthshot Prize, mental health and the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes.”

The couple — who share children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — are visiting the Caribbean countries on behalf of the long-reigning monarch, 95, to celebrate her 70th year on the throne. The visit marks their first joint overseas appearance since the start of the coronavirus pandemic two years earlier.

William and Kate’s arrival in Belize comes on the heels of controversy after they had to rearrange their plans amid colonialism protests. Their first outing at a sustainable cocoa farm in Indian Creek was scrapped amid local protests about indigenous rights.

“We can confirm that due to sensitive issues involving the community in Indian Creek, the visit has been moved to a different location,” the palace told The Guardian in a statement earlier on Saturday. “Further details will be provided in due course.”

Scroll below to see snaps from the pair’s Belize trip: