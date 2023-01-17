Prince William Makes Solo Appearance Amid Prince Harry's 'Spare' Interviews

Back to work. Prince William made his first solo appearance since the release of Prince Harry‘s Spare memoir and his subsequent press tour.

The Prince of Wales, 40, visited Together as One in Slough, England, on Tuesday, January 17, one week after his brother, 38, released his headline-making book. The organization — founded in response to a rise in gang violence in the town in the late 1990s — is a charity dedicated to working with young people to create positive social change.

During the visit, the Duke of Cambridge participated in a cooking lesson with teens and preteens and met some of the charity’s workers. “I do a bit of cooking, not much though,” the prince told onlookers per the Daily Mail, adding that his wife, Princess Kate, is “very good” in the kitchen.

William and the Princess of Wales, 41, made their first joint appearance since Spare‘s release on Thursday, January 12, visiting Merseyside to open the Royal Liverpool University Hospital. At one event that day, William ignored a Sky News reporter who asked if he’d “had a chance” to read his brother’s book. The journalist asked the question a second time, but the Duke of Cornwall refused to comment and got into a waiting vehicle with the Princess of Wales.

Harry didn’t hold back about his brother in Spare, which hit stores on January 10. In a Friday, January 13, interview with The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex claimed that his first draft was originally 800 pages long — and could have included even more stories about William.

“It could have been two books, put it that way,” the BetterUp CIO explained. “And there were other bits that I shared with [ghostwriter] J.R. [Moehringer], that I said, ‘Look, I’m telling you this for context but there’s absolutely no way I’m putting it in there.’”

In the same interview, the former military pilot said he has concerns about William’s children experiencing similar issues as the “spare” heirs. William and Kate share Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — and George is second in line to the throne.

“As I know full well — within my family — if it’s not us [me and my brother] it’s going to be someone else,” Harry said. “And though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me.”

Earlier this month, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that William is “absolutely horrified” by the claims in Spare. “He doesn’t even recognize his own brother anymore,” the source explained, adding that William has “no plans” to speak to his little brother. “He wants to believe that there’s hope for peace down the line, but it’s hard.”

Keep scrolling for more photos from William’s visit to Slough: