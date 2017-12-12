May the — royal — force be with you! Prince William and Prince Harry hung out with the cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the movie’s European premiere at Royal Albert Hall in London, England, on Tuesday, December 12.

William and Harry, sans significant others Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, walked the carpet in black tuxedos. Kensington Palace revealed on Twitter that the premiere benefited The Royal Foundation.

The Hollywood Reporter reported last month that the royal brothers have a cameo in the film as Stormtroopers.

The Last Jedi hits theaters on Friday, December 15. Scroll through to see the photos of William and Harry at the premiere!