Can Duchess Kate be a DJ? Prince William certainly hopes not.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Scotland’s Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) on Monday, May 24, and they stopped by Heavy Sound CIC, which runs a bus outfitted with music equipment. They help young people in the community channel their emotions through rap or songwriting to prevent violence and crime.

When William, 38, and Kate, 39, visited the organization in East Lothian, Scotland, leaders showed the duchess how to lay down some sick beats. Her husband, however, didn’t seem to appreciate her music skills.

“What’s that? It sounds like a cat,” William joked.

While the expert helping Kate encouraged her, William had other thoughts.

“Please turn that off,” the father of three added with a laugh. “It’s hurting my ears.”

Keep up the incredible work @vruscotland in leading the way in finding compassionate, holistic, human-led solutions. Oh and please do delete that music… pic.twitter.com/wnuOgvDpTI — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 24, 2021

The stop was part of the couple’s royal tour of Scotland. William traveled north late last week and was joined by his wife on Monday. They’ll hit several Scottish nonprofits and they’ll revisit the place they first met 20 years ago, St Andrews University.

“The Duke is honoured to be fulfilling the role of Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland this year,” a royal spokesperson said ahead of the trip. “Both he and The Duchess are very much looking forward to spending time in Scotland, hearing from a wide range of people on the issues they care about, and celebrating individuals who have gone above and beyond to support their communities over the past year.”

Before Kate’s arrival, William spoke at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on Saturday, May 22, where he noted that Scotland is associated with the most important women in his life, Princess Diana and Duchess Kate.

“I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died,” he said. “Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning, and in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep.”

However, he also found true love in the country as a young adult. “And yet alongside this painful memory, is one of great joy. Because it was here in Scotland – 20 years ago this year – that I first met Catherine,” he added. “Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart.”

William and Kate’s press tour follows Prince Harry‘s interviews promoting his new Apple TV+ TV series, The Me You Can’t See. The mental health-focused series and its promotion have allowed Harry, 36, to reveal his true feelings about growing up in the royal family, claiming he felt “trapped” and “total neglect.”

The younger brother’s public honesty is difficult for William to accept, a source told Us Weekly exclusively.

“William feels that Harry should discuss his issues privately and can’t comprehend why he continues to shade his own flesh and blood on TV,” the insider said. “Of course, mental health is a serious issue, but William can’t get his head around why Harry keeps throwing his family under the bus.”

Scroll through to see pics from their outing: