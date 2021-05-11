When Is It?

In August 2020, William and Harry confirmed that the installation of their mother’s statue would take place on July 1, 2021, which would have been her 60th birthday.

Diana’s sons originally proposed the project in January 2017 ahead of the 20th anniversary of her passing that August. “Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy,” the brothers wrote in a joint statement at the time.