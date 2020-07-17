Queen Elizabeth II: She’s Just Like Us!

She may be the Queen of England, but sometimes Queen Elizabeth II is Just Like Us!

Some royal enthusiasts were shocked to learn that Elizabeth, who is the world’s oldest living monarch, even does her own makeup — most of the time. The exception? Her annual televised Christmas speech.

Angela Kelly made the revelation in her book, The Other Side of the Coin: the Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe in 2019, writing, “You might be surprised to know that this is the only occasion throughout the year when Her Majesty does not do her own makeup.”

The holidays also mark another relatable moment for Queen Elizabeth as she takes the public train to Sandringham House. She is often spotted traveling from King’s Cross station in London to King’s Lynn station in Norfolk in December.

In 2009, the palace confirmed that the queen even pays for her annual ticket.

“The Queen has been taking scheduled trains throughout her reign,” the palace said in a statement at the time after the photos of the queen aboard the train made headlines. “This time last year she did the exact same journey, just without the photographers.”

Prince William and Prince Harry have also revealed a softer side to Elizabeth in the past.

“I still think she’s just my grandmother, really,” Will said during a 2012 interview. “I’m probably a bit of a cheeky grandson, like my brother as well. We both take the mickey a bit too much. But I remember always having a healthy respect for my grandmother.”

Harry added, “Behind closed doors, she’s our grandmother, it’s as simple as that.”

Scroll through to see the queen’s most relatable moments: