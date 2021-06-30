Queen Elizabeth, Princess Anne Have Mother-Daughter Outing in Scotland: Pics

Dynamic duo! Queen Elizabeth II was joined by her daughter, Princess Anne, as she continues her traditional tour through Scotland.

The monarch, 95, and Anne, 70, visited the Children’s Wood Project in Glasgow on Wednesday, June 30, to learn more about the local organization, which focuses on getting young people involved in nature. During the day, the royals watched as kids roasted marshmallows by a campfire and toured the foundation’s impressive beehives, where they produce their own honey.

Later on, the women went to the AAC Clyde Space offices to learn about the company’s new space technologies and heard a briefing by the U.K. Space Agency about data collected from satellites in orbit.

Elizabeth kicked off the annual Royal Week, otherwise known as Holyrood Week, on Monday, June 28, after last year’s event was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. During her visit, which honors the best of “Scottish culture, achievement and communities,” the queen stayed at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, her official Scotland residence.

At the beginning of her tour, the royal matriarch was joined by grandson Prince William in Cumbernauld, a city near Glasgow, where they visited the A.G. Barr factory. They later met with local first responders who have been working hard to keep their community safe throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

This was the queen’s first trip back to Scotland since the death of her husband, Prince Philip, in April. The late duke died at 99 and was laid to rest at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Anne attended the memorial alongside her siblings — Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — and paid tribute to her father with a touching prerecorded message.

“Without him life will be completely different,” she told ITV in the interview, which aired shortly after news broke of Philip’s death. “But from society’s perspective he was able to keep pace with the kind of technological changes that have such an impact … but above all that it’s not about the technology it’s about the people.”

Anne admired how the former naval cadet encouraged others to learn from their surroundings and cherish life experiences. “He believed there were things outside [of school] which were necessary to help you develop as an individual, which played to your strengths and if that weren’t academic there were other things that would be your strength,” she added.

As the British royals continue to mourn the major loss, the queen has turned to her loved ones for support — and has done her best to keep calm and carry on.

“Her emotions are very raw right now, but the queen knows Philip would hate it if she sat around moping for the rest of her years,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in April. “He would have wanted her to look after herself first and foremost instead and she intends to do her best.”

Scroll down to see more of the queen and Anne’s visit to Glasgow: