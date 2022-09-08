Showing their respect. Dignitaries and world leaders offered prayers and well wishes amid Queen Elizabeth II’s health concerns.

Buckingham Palace announced that the 96-year-old monarch is under “medical supervision” in a Thursday, September 8, statement.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” the statement reads.

Liz Truss — who met with the queen on Tuesday, September 6, when she became the United Kingdom’s 65th Prime Minister — shared her distress over the announcement via social media.

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” she wrote via Twitter on Thursday. “My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time.”

The queen, who celebrated her historic Platinum Jubilee in June, has been suffering from mobility issues since May. Her health challenges kept her away from this year’s opening of Parliament.

“The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow,” the palace explained at the time. “At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen’s speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance.”

After news of the downturn in Her Majesty’s health this week, a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed that the Duke of Sussex is headed across the pond to be by her side while the duchess remains in London. The couple relocated to the United States in 2020 after stepping away from their roles as senior members of the royal family but have been overseas for several engagements this month.

Several royal correspondents have reported that Prince William, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are also traveling to be with the royal family matriarch during this time.

Over the past year, Queen Elizabeth has handed more of her duties to William, 40, and Charles, 73.

“She’s not a quitter and will continue working but is handing over some of her duties to Charles and William,” a source told Us Weekly in October 2021. “[She] is preparing them to take over.”

Scroll through to see the notable figures who have reacted to the Queen’s recent health developments: