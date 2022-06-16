January 2021

Buckingham Palace confirmed in early 2021 that the queen and the Duke of Edinburgh had both been vaccinated amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Once you’ve had the vaccine, you have a feeling of, you know, you’re protected, which is I think very important,” she revealed in a video call with NHS officials one month later. “I think the other thing is, that it is obviously difficult for people if they’ve never had a vaccine … but they ought to think about other people rather than themselves.”