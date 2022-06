May 2022

Later that month, a source told Us that the queen had been advised to rest ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. “The Queen has been advised by her loved ones and trusted advisors to go a lot easier on herself, even if it means missing more functions than she would like,” the insider said. “The other factor here is that she wanted to be as close to full strength as possible for the Jubilee celebrations, which she’s been looking forward to immensely.”