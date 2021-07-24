Rachael Leigh Cook’s Dating History:‘90s Stars, Film Producers and More

Love Lives Rachael Leigh Cook’s Dating History: From Shane West and Daniel Gillies to Kevin Mann and More By Johnni Macke July 24, 2021 Rachael Leigh Cook and Shane West. Bei/Shutterstock 9 1 / 9 Shane West The Walk to Remember star dated Cook from 1997 to 1999. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Relationship Timeline From ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ to Today That J. Lo Glow! See Photos of Jennifer Lopez’s Stunning Transformation Over the Years More News