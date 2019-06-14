Not all that. Rachael Leigh Cook and Daniel Gillies announced their separation after nearly 15 years of marriage.

“With deep gratitude for every year we have spent together and the thousands of beautiful memories shared, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” the pair wrote in a joint statement via Instagram on Thursday, June 13. “This decision isn’t one we have come to easily or lightly. We love and respect each other as parents, people and artists and look forward to maintaining the best parts of our relationship for many years to come.”

The post concluded: “Your discretion in this matter is kindly requested for the sake of our children during this time of transition. Thank you to those of you who are already aware; for your tremendous compassion and understanding. Lots of love, Rachael and Daniel.”

The She’s All That star, 39, and the Originals alum, 43, tied the knot in August 2004. The duo, who began dating in 2001, are parents of daughter Charlotte, 5, and son Theodore, 4.

Cook joked with Us Weekly in January 2018 that she could not run lines with Gillies before auditions because it might lead to their relationship’s demise. “No, we don’t because — divorce,” she quipped at the time. “That’s just not something that is good for us. I’m sure that’s good for other actor couples but we had to throw in the towel on that one.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress gushed about the Vampire Diaries alum. “He’s ferociously intelligent but he’s also deeply silly,” she raved. “That’s probably my favorite thing [about him].”

Cook shared marriage advice too. “Something I need to learn, myself, is it’s a wonderful thing to be self-sufficient but it’s also good to be actively vulnerable so your partner can feel needed as well,” she explained to Us. “That’s an important part of a partnership because it defines their role as your rock in this life. It’s something that I need to get a little bit better at.”

