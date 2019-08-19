Going out with a bang! The Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay’s fiancé, Bryan Abasolo, celebrated his two-day bachelor party in Miami with some of his closest friends by his side.

“Still recovering,” the chiropractor, 39, wrote on Instagram on Sunday, August 18, alongside a slideshow of 10 photos and videos from the weekend. “Huge thanks to @kingde100 and @kieffer_michael_ for planning a stacked lineup of events and everybody who came to some or all of yesterday and today’s festivities!”

Abasolo called the celebration “an epic sendoff” that he “will remember forever!”

The groom-to-be and his pals stayed at the four-star Miami Beach hotel SLS South Beach and partied at the downtown nightclub E11EVEN.

Meanwhile, Lindsay, 34, appeared to enjoy a relaxing weekend at the couple’s home. She uploaded a video on her Instagram Stories of herself watching TV on Sunday morning. The next day, she picked up their marriage license and danced with the paperwork in a Boomerang video taken in her car.

The Bachelor alum invited her gal pals to Costa Rica in late July for her bachelorette party. The women partied on a yacht, drank champagne, went snorkeling and even took a twerking class. Lindsay’s guests included Bachelor Nation stars Kristina Schulman, Bibiana Julian, Astrid Loch and Alexis Waters.

Lindsay and Abasolo got engaged at the end of The Bachelorette season 13 in 2017, and the Dallas native moved to Miami in March to live with her husband-to-be.

The pair are set to tie the knot sometime this month as part of a destination wedding. “It’s going to be in, like, a Caribbean area,” the bride-to-be teased to Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “It’s going to be at night. It’s going to be on a rooftop, so it’ll be laid back.”

Scroll down to see photos from Abasolo’s bachelor party!