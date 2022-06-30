Showing their support. Ray Liotta’s daughter Karsen Liotta and fiancée Jacy Nittolo attended the premiere of one of his most recent projects, Black Bird, to honor the late actor.

Even amid their grief, Karsen, 23, whom Liotta shared with ex-wife Michelle Grace, and Nittolo, 47, both showed up to the premiere of the Apple TV+ series on Wednesday, June 29, in style. Karsen rocked a long-sleeved black mini dress with silver accents along the hemline, pairing the look with black, pointed-toe pumps with pearl-like straps around the ankles.

Nittolo, for her part, looked elegant and refined for the event, wearing a sleeveless, full-length black sheath dress and minimal jewelry, accessorizing the look with black heeled sandals.

In the series, which hits the streaming platform on July 8, Liotta played Big Jim Keene whose son, Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton), is sentenced to 10 years in prison but is offered a chance at freedom in exchange for a confession from a suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser).

During the event, many of the actors paid tribute to the late Goodfellas star, such as Hauser, who wore a T-shirt featuring an image of Liotta’s character Shoeless Joe Jackson from the 1989 baseball flick Field of Dreams. In addition, Egerton spoke about what it was like to work with the New Jersey native on set, recalling to Entertainment Tonight how he “fell in love” with Liotta “immediately.”

“We developed a very, very, very close connection, and I had a very special time filming those scenes,” the Rocketman actor, 32, told the outlet. “I’m very pleased with how they turned out.”

Karsen and Nittolo also made their presence known in support of their beloved father and fiancé, respectively, sharing a few photographs together while posing on the carpet.

The Something Wild actor was working on the movie Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic when he passed away in his sleep on May 26 at age 67. An official cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but no foul play is currently suspected.

Following his untimely death, Karsen paid tribute to her dad on social media. “Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything ❤️,” the young actress wrote alongside a childhood photo shared via Instagram on June 9. In the snap, Liotta held his little girl close to his chest as she wrapped her arm around his neck.

Nittolo also shared her grief via Instagram, writing on June 23 about how “hard” it was to believe that a month had already gone by since his passing.

“There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss,” the former hairstylist captioned the post which featured several pictures of the couple together. “I miss him every second of every day.”

Nittolo went on to say that she found a “hint of some light” by spending time with her children and Karsen.

“Through such deep pain I find so much love and laughter,” Nittolo continued in her post which featured numerous photos of herself and the Marriage Story actor throughout their relationship. “Our lives right now are so fragile yet we are each holding each other up. It’s as if we are one big blended family that was predestined beyond our wildest imaginations.”