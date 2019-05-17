Talk about goals. Taron Egerton revealed that he was privileged enough to stay with Sir Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, before filming Rocketman.

Egerton — who will portray the English singer in the Dexter Fletcher-directed feature that debuts on Friday, May 31 — opened up about his experience living with the music legend during Rocketman’s press conference at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on Friday, May 17. The 29-year-old Kingsman actor said he and his longtime girlfriend, Emily Thomas, even had a boozy mishap during their brief stay.

“David and Elton allowed me into their lives and my girlfriend and I went to stay with them for a few days just before we started filming,” he said. “We got quite drunk one night at theirs and their head of security caught me stealing from his kitchen at 3 [o’clock] in the morning.”

He added: “But you know, that element of it has been invaluable because he’s allowed me to get to know him away from all of the pomp and ceremony of his life, I suppose. And to be able to get under the skin in that way has really really, really helped.”

Egerton’s experience working with Elton, 72, for the musical biopic only allowed the pair to become closer. The fellow Englishman, in fact, formed a friendship with the “Bennie & The Jets” crooner.

“I’ve gotten to know him and I’m very proud to call him a friend and he is the kindest, most interested, warm man and that has made it feel very important to me,” he explained. “In terms of preparation, you immerse yourself in his music. …My great privilege, my great fortune was I was able to spend a lot of time with him. So, I prepared by being with him, largely. You really can ask him anything. I mean, he’ll tell you everything.”

The Robin Hood star also gushed that it was a “huge honor” to portray someone who is regarded as “a global phenomenon” since his music connects with “moments in our lives, which is why everyone feels such a personal investment in him and his life story.”

