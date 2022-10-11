Musician Rex Orange County has been charged with six counts of sexual assault.

In October 2022, the U.K. artist, whose real name is Alex O’Connor, appeared in court to plead not guilty to the accusations. According to The Sun, in June 2021, the “Loving Is Easy” singer allegedly assaulted a woman in London’s West End twice in one day as well as in a taxi the following day. O’Connor is also accused of assaulting the woman three additional times later that month at his Notting Hill home.

O’Connor, for his part, denied the claims. “Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court,” his rep tells Us Weekly. “He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”

The songwriter’s legal issues came three months after he revealed that he would be hitting pause on his tour. “It is with a great deal of sadness to announce that due to unforeseen personal circumstances, I am having to spend some time at home this year and I will not be able to continue with touring as planned,” he wrote via Instagram in July 2022.

At the time, O’Connor noted that he would not be appearing in Australia, New Zealand and Europe. “I am having to spend some time at home this year and I will not be able to continue with touring as planned,” he continued. “This is the last thing I want to do. I love touring and I am so sorry to be letting anyone down. I look forward to getting back to it as soon as I can.”

Earlier that year, O’Connor reflected on the next chapter of his life after releasing a new album titled Who Cares.

“I’m having so much fun where I’m at right now,” he told NME during an interview in March 2022. “I want the music to sound and feel free, because I feel free in a sense. I wasn’t in the best place from COVID to now, but I’m more independent in my life and in a better place. I’m not worrying about what I’m saying and how it’s being construed by people.”

The “Boredom” performer also opened up about how public perception changed his relationship with his music. “I cared for a long, long time about what people would think about me and I found it a bit difficult to know who I was,” he added. “Once you make the choice about putting yourself out there, you ask for people to pay attention. Then as soon as you do, you’re like, ‘Oh God — why did I do that?’”

O’Connor continued: “I’m definitely more comfortable with who I am now and it just took time and growing up. I relaxed a bit and became a bit less resentful and more accepting of how I am. I used to hate how I looked, my voice and the way I came across … but I realized that I can’t change these things and who I am.”

