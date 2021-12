December 2016

Less than one year after tying the knot, Dorit became the newest Housewife to appear on RHOBH, joining the show during its seventh season.

“PK’s cool. He likes it. He likes the thrill of it,” Dorit told Bravo’s Daily Dish in January 2017 about joining the iconic franchise. “As far as the negative attention, he just says, ‘Oh, who cares? We are who we are. The people that know us, know us. We don’t really have anything to really worry about in that regard.'”