Life Before ‘Housewives’

Erika wrote in her book about her “busy and rewarding” life as Tom’s lawyer wife before she launched her own career.

“Aside from being Tom’s legal sounding board and voice of the layperson at dinners, I served other important functions, too. At a business dinner with another couple, I would entertain the wife while Tom was trying to settle a case. I’ve had to do a lot of that. Since Tom does so much business in social settings, my job as his wife is to help him close the deal,” she explained. “I’m also in charge of making sure that Tom’s suits are laid out. His things are hung up in the closet all paired out—each suit with a matching shirt and tie, as well as belts, socks, and shoes. I’m in charge of making sure that he has everything that he needs. That he has his particular toothpaste and his particular cologne.”